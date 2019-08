Reuters





SEOUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's producer prices index (PPI) dropped in July on an annual basis for the first time in nearly three years, central bank data showed on Wednesday, underlining lower inflationary pressures and supporting further policy easing.

The producer price index dipped 0.3% in July from a year ago, the Bank of Korea data showed, following a 0.1% gain in June.

The PPI in July marked its first fall since October 2016, the fastest annual decline since a 1.1% drop in September 2016.