S.Korea c.bank says delayed chip recovery will hurt exports

SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports are faring worse than initially expected as the escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions hits both prices and volumes of chip sales, the central bank said on Thursday.

The Bank of Korea also said in a scheduled monetary and credit policy report that the delayed recovery in the global chip industry would hurt the country's exports in the coming months.

Semiconductors account for about a fifth of South Korea's exports and plunging global chip prices have been the biggest factor behind the declines in shipments over the past eight months.

The BOK delivered a surprise interest rate cut in July in its first policy easing in three years, to support economic growth. Governor Lee Ju-yeol has since made remarks indicating it could cut the rate further.