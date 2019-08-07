Quantcast

S.Korea c.bank says delayed chip recovery will hurt exports

By Reuters

Reuters


SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports are faring worse than initially expected as the escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions hits both prices and volumes of chip sales, the central bank said on Thursday.

The Bank of Korea also said in a scheduled monetary and credit policy report that the delayed recovery in the global chip industry would hurt the country's exports in the coming months.

Semiconductors account for about a fifth of South Korea's exports and plunging global chip prices have been the biggest factor behind the declines in shipments over the past eight months.

The BOK delivered a surprise interest rate cut in July in its first policy easing in three years, to support economic growth. Governor Lee Ju-yeol has since made remarks indicating it could cut the rate further.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar