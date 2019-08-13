Quantcast

S.Korea bonds rally, T-bond yields at record closing lows

By Reuters

SEOUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's treasury bond prices rallied on Tuesday, pushing yields for all maturities down to their lowest closing levels on record, as safe-haven assets attracted investors seeking shelter from mounting global uncertainties.

The official closing yield on the country's most liquid three-year treasury bonds was quoted at an all-time low of 1.150%, down from 1.182% and far below the central bank's current policy interest rate of 1.50%.

Even 50-year treasury bonds yielded just 1.215%, also the lowest close on record, according to official quotations by the Korea Financial Investment Association.





