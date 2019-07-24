Skin cancer test provider Castle Biosciences prices upsized IPO at the $16 high end

Castle Biosciences, which sells genetic tests used to diagnose skin cancers, raised $64 million by offering 4.0 million shares at $16, the high end of the range of $14 to $16. The company sold an additional 0.67 million shares on the offering. Insiders had indicated on purchasing $15 million of the IPO. At the $16 offer price, the company commands a fully diluted market cap of $288 million.
Castle Biosciences plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CSTL. SVB Leerink and Baird acted as lead managers on the deal.
