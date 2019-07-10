Skanska sees Q2 core profit boosted by positive legal outcomes

Reuters





STOCKHOLM, July 10 (Reuters) - Skanska expects favourable outcomes in legal cases to have a total positive impact of 408 million crowns ($43.1 million) on its quarterly profit, it said on Wednesday.

The Swedish builder said that the competition watchdog in the Czech Republic had decided to terminate a proceeding concerning a project there.

Skanska said that, given the low likelihood of further financial exposure in the case, it would release a central provision, impacting operating income positively by 212 million, with no cash flow impact.

Skanska reported an unexpected fall in first-quarter operating earnings in April to 488 million crowns, as profit at its commercial development operations tumbled.

($1 = 9.4741 Swedish crowns)