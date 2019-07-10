Quantcast

Skanska sees Q2 core profit boosted by positive legal outcomes

By Reuters

Reuters


STOCKHOLM, July 10 (Reuters) - Skanska expects favourable outcomes in legal cases to have a total positive impact of 408 million crowns ($43.1 million) on its quarterly profit, it said on Wednesday.

The Swedish builder said that the competition watchdog in the Czech Republic had decided to terminate a proceeding concerning a project there.

Skanska said that, given the low likelihood of further financial exposure in the case, it would release a central provision, impacting operating income positively by 212 million, with no cash flow impact.

Skanska reported an unexpected fall in first-quarter operating earnings in April to 488 million crowns, as profit at its commercial development operations tumbled.

($1 = 9.4741 Swedish crowns)





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar