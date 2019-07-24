Skanska Q2 operating profit above forecast

Quantcast

STOCKHOLM, July 24 (Reuters) - Swedish building group Skanska reported on Wednesday a second-quarter operating profit above analysts' expectations and said the market situation was overall positive.

Operating profit at the Nordic region's largest builder - and one of the biggest in the United States - was 2.74 billion crowns ($289.2 million) against a mean forecast in a poll of analysts of 2.26 billion. A year earlier, the profit was 1.29 billion crowns.

Order bookings at the Construction division fell to 34.6 billion crowns from 39.1 billion.

