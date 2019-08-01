SJW Group (SJW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

SJW Group ( SJW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SJW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SJW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.89, the dividend yield is 1.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SJW was $64.89, representing a -4.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.95 and a 25.22% increase over the 52 week low of $51.82.

SJW is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works ( AWK ) and Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp ( SBS ). SJW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.82. Zacks Investment Research reports SJW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -15.34%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SJW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.