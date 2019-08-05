Quantcast

Six-yr-old boy critical after being thrown from 10th floor of London's Tate Modern

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A six-year-old French boy who was thrown from a 10th floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in central London is in a critical but stable condition in hospital, police said on Monday.

The boy was reportedly thrown from the viewing platform on Sunday afternoon and was found on a fifth floor roof, police said.

He was rushed to hospital by helicopter. His mother was heard by witnesses screaming: "Where's my son? Where's my son?".

"Officers continue to work hard to establish the circumstances of yesterday's incident," police said in a statement. "The six-year-old boy's condition remains the same and officers are supporting his family."

A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody, police said. The teenager had been detained by members of the public on the viewing platform after the boy's fall.

"At the moment, this is being treated as an isolated event with no distinct or apparent motive. There is no link between the victim and male arrested," police said.

The Tate Modern, situated in a former power station next to the River Thames, was the most popular attraction in Britain in 2018 with almost 6 million visitors, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.





This article appears in: Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar