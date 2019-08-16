SIX Swiss Exchange denies report it could buy an EU-based bourse

Shutterstock photo





ZURICH, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Swiss financial infrastructure group SIX Swiss Exchange is not looking to buy a bourse based in the European Union, it said on Friday, denying a report it could do so amid squabbling between Switzerland and the EU over a stalled treaty.

Bloomberg, citing unidentified sources, had reported that SIX was weighing such an acquisition if an EU ban on trading Swiss stocks in the bloc - in effect since July - persisted or the situation worsened.

Switzerland responded by banning the trade of Swiss equities on EU bourses, forcing more volume onto Swiss exchanges.

SIX is interested only in potential acquisitions to strengthen its financial information business, he reiterated.

SIX, owned by around 130 banks, is on the lookout for acquisitions, its finance chief said in March.