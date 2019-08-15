Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.58, changing hands as high as $55.12 per share. Six Flags Entertainment Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SIX's low point in its 52 week range is $46.68 per share, with $72.39 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $54.93.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »