Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2019

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New ( SIX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.82 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SIX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $59.17, the dividend yield is 5.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SIX was $59.17, representing a -18.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.39 and a 26.76% increase over the 52 week low of $46.68.

SIX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walt Disney Company ( DIS ) and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ( LYV ). SIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.21. Zacks Investment Research reports SIX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -12.25%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SIX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.