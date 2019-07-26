SIVB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $232.69, changing hands as high as $234.41 per share. SVB Financial Group shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIVB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SIVB's low point in its 52 week range is $177.70 per share, with $333.74 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $233.34.
