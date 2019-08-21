SiriusXM Announces $4 Streaming Plan for Students

SiriusXM took another step towards taking its subscription service past the car Tuesday: The company announced a new student subscription tier that gives eligible college students access to music and talk radio stations on their mobile and connected devices for $4 per month.

Some of the content available for this price includes SiriusXM 's more than 200 commercial-free music stations, plus talk channels with comedy, sports, news and more. The package also offers access to personalized radio stations powered by Pandora , complete with the thumbs-up-and-down mechanisms known from the music streamer to further customize the programming.

The package effectively gives students the same content available through SiriusXM's Premier streaming plan, which is $12.99 per month. "Today's college students grew up listening to SiriusXM in their parent's car, and now we have a package built just for them," said SiriusXM vice president Matt Epstein, who is heading the company's outside the car initiative.

SiriusXM is still best known for its satellite subscription service, but the company has been taking a number of steps to catch up to the streaming age. In September of last year, it acquired music streaming service Pandora for $3.5 billion (the deal officially closed in February ). And in April, the company unveiled an $8 streaming plan for consumers without cars.

At the time, Epstein told Variety that the rise in smart speakers was one reason for SiriusXM offering streaming-only plans. "Over the past year, we have seen a massive increase in in-home listening," he said.

SiriusXM is now available for streaming on mobile devices, Sonos and other smart speakers as well as streaming devices like Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, Microsoft Xbox, Sony PlayStation and select smart TVs.

