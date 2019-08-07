Quantcast

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ( SIRI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.012 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SIRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SIRI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.09, the dividend yield is .79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SIRI was $6.09, representing a -16% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.25 and a 16.44% increase over the 52 week low of $5.23.

SIRI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. ( SPOT ) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( TME ). SIRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.22. Zacks Investment Research reports SIRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -18.68%, compared to an industry average of -5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SIRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SIRI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SIRI as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Dynamic Media ETF ( PBS )
  • First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund ( QQXT )
  • First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund ( QQEW ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QQEW with an increase of 1.99% over the last 100 days. PBS has the highest percent weighting of SIRI at 5.6%.

