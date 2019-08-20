Singtel connects with investors seeking safe haven bonds

Reuters





SINGAPORE, Aug 21 (IFR) - Singapore Telecommunications took advantage of the dearth of Asian investment-grade bond supply in recent weeks to print flat to its curve.

The Singapore-headquartered telecoms company priced US$750m 2.375% 10-year senior unsecured bonds at 99.259 to yield 2.459%, drawing final orders of over US$2.7bn from more than 140 accounts.

Pricing was equivalent to Treasuries plus 90bp, the tight end of final guidance of 90bp-95bp, and inside initial guidance of 110bp-115bp.

The Asian offshore pipeline had practically frozen since China allowed its currency to drop beyond Rmb7 to the dollar on August 5, causing other emerging market currencies to weaken and stocks to sell off.

That also caused Treasuries to tighten, as investors looked for safe havens, and as stability returned in recent days it presented an opportunity for investment grade credits to come to market.

The dry spell in Asian IG meant that the leads looked to the US market to gauge the appropriate new issue concession. New issues there have paid 2bp-5bp over their secondary curves lately.

Singtel came out with initial guidance of a range rather than a single number, an approach that it and fellow Singapore Inc issuers Temasek Holdings and Clifford Capital have used before. Orders were over US$2bn after lunch and peaked at US$3.25bn when final guidance was announced.

The issuer had been looking at a size of around US$500m and the demand allowed it to print US$750m. In the end, Singtel looked to have priced flat to its secondary curve, based on its outstanding 2028 bonds that were seen at a G spread of 90bp.

"I think they tightened as much as they could in this market," said a source close to the deal.

Market participants said that Singtel's business, which has its core markets in Singapore and Australia, looked resilient even as recession fears grow. It also benefited from its strong ownership, with Singapore government investment holding company Temasek holding a 52.6% stake as of July 10.

Asian investors took 88% of the Reg S bonds and EMEA accounts 12%. By investor type, fund managers and asset managers booked 43%, bank treasuries 22%, public sector investors and pensions 16%, insurers 14%, and private banks and others 5%.

Singtel Group Treasury is the issuer and the bonds are guaranteed by Singtel. Expected ratings are A1/A+ (Moody's/S&P), on par with the guarantor.

Proceeds will be used to fund the issuer's regular business activities.

Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank were joint bookrunners.

The bonds were seen around reoffer in early trading on Wednesday at Treasuries plus 90bp/92bp, as Asian credit widened 1bp.