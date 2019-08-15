Quantcast

Singapore's Temasek sells stakes in Thai telco Intouch for $506 mln

BANGKOK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Units of Singapore's sovereign fund Temasek - Aspen Holdings and Anderton Investments - launched an overnight block trade on Wednesday for 15.6 billion baht ($505.67 million) or 8.02% of its stakes in Thai telco company Intouch Holdings Pcl , according to a term sheet.

Intouch owns stakes in Thailand's largest mobile phone network Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) and satellite operator Thaicom Pcl .

The deal, Southeast Asia's largest block trade in 2019, sent Intouch shares down nearly 6% on Thursday in Bangkok trading.

Intouch did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra sold InTouch, then known as Shin Corp, to Temasek in 2006, setting off public criticism that led to his ousting in a coup.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd currently owns 21% of InTouch.

Credit Suisse was one of the book-runners.

