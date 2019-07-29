Quantcast

Singapore's Sembcorp Marine posts Q2 loss, sees H2 worsen

By Reuters

Reuters


SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - Singaporean rig builder Sembcorp Marine on Tuesday posted a narrower second-quarter loss, but said it expected losses for the second half of the year to be higher than the first half, citing insufficient new orders.

The company reported a net loss of S$8.5 million ($6.2 million) for the second quarter, compared with a loss of S$55.6 million a year ago. Revenue more than halved to S$731.3 million.

Sembcorp Marine's financial performance has been subdued over the past few years due to the downturn in the global offshore and marine industry. On Tuesday, it said it expected full-year losses to be similar in range to last year.

($1 = 1.3702 Singapore dollars)





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar