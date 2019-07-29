Singapore's Sembcorp Marine posts Q2 loss, sees H2 worsen

Reuters





SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - Singaporean rig builder Sembcorp Marine on Tuesday posted a narrower second-quarter loss, but said it expected losses for the second half of the year to be higher than the first half, citing insufficient new orders.

The company reported a net loss of S$8.5 million ($6.2 million) for the second quarter, compared with a loss of S$55.6 million a year ago. Revenue more than halved to S$731.3 million.

Sembcorp Marine's financial performance has been subdued over the past few years due to the downturn in the global offshore and marine industry. On Tuesday, it said it expected full-year losses to be similar in range to last year.

($1 = 1.3702 Singapore dollars)