Singapore's Scoot to convert 6 Airbus orders to larger A321neos, lease 10

SINGAPORE, July 29 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd's budget offshoot Scoot said on Monday it would convert six Airbus SE A320neo orders to the larger A321neo model and lease another 10 A321neos to help meet the airline's growth goals.

"The A321neos will inject growth possibilities to our

network plans for 2020 and beyond," Scoot CEO Lee Lik Hsin said in a statement.

"We are pleased that Scoot is adding the A321neo to its fleet," an Airbus spokesman said in a statement.

Scoot, which has 37 A320neo family jets on order, had once planned to take 14 Boeing Co 737-800s from Singapore Airlines regional arm SilkAir.

Those plans were shelved after the global grounding of the 737 MAX jet because SilkAir required the aircraft to replace lost 737 MAX capacity.

