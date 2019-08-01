Singapore's OCBC reports steady Q2 profit; UOB's profit rises 8 pct

Reuters





SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Singapore'sOversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd reported steady second-quarter profit, while its net interest income rose to a record, driven by growth in loans and margins.

"Loan growth was sustained and Net Interest Margin continued to improve. Fee income rose quarter-on-quarter, led by higher wealth-management fees, with our private banking Assets Under Management climbing to new levels," CEO Samuel Tsien said in a statement on Friday.

The city-state's second-biggest listed lender said net profit came in at S$1.22 billion ($886 million) in the three months ended June, versus S$1.21 billion a year ago.

Second-quarter profit at smaller lender United Overseas Bank advanced 8% to S$1.17 billion, supported by improvement in both interest and non-interest income, the bank said.

($1 = 1.3769 Singapore dollars)