Singapore's OCBC reports steady Q2 profit, record net interest income

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Singapore'sOversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd reported steady second-quarter profit, while its net interest income rose to a record, driven by growth in loans and margins.

The city-state's second-biggest listed lender said on Friday that net profit came in at S$1.22 billion ($886 million) in the three months ended June, versus S$1.21 billion a year ago.

This compared with an average profit estimate of S$1.29 billion from two analysts, according to data from Refinitiv. OCBC said net interest income grew 10 percent to a new high of S$1.59 billion.

($1 = 1.3769 Singapore dollars)





