Singapore Q2 GDP shrinks 3.4% q/q, widely misses forecasts

SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Singapore's economy shrank in the second quarter from the previous three months on an annualised basis, widely missing economists' forecasts, preliminary data showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 3.4% in the April-June period from the previous quarter on an annualised and seasonally adjusted basis, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement.

A Reuters poll had forecast growth of 0.1% on a quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted and annualised basis. In 2019's first quarter, GDP expanded 3.8% from October-December.

In the first quarter, GDP grew a revised 1.1% from a year earlier.