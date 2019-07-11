Quantcast

Singapore Q2 GDP shrinks 3.4% q/q, widely misses forecasts

By Reuters

Reuters


SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Singapore's economy shrank in the second quarter from the previous three months on an annualised basis, widely missing economists' forecasts, preliminary data showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 3.4% in the April-June period from the previous quarter on an annualised and seasonally adjusted basis, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement.

A Reuters poll had forecast growth of 0.1% on a quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted and annualised basis. In 2019's first quarter, GDP expanded 3.8% from October-December.

In the first quarter, GDP grew a revised 1.1% from a year earlier.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar