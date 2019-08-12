Singapore Q2 GDP falls 3.3% q/q, cuts 2019 growth forecast

Reuters





SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Singapore's economy contracted 3.3% in the second quarter of 2019, final official data showed on Tuesday, and the government cuts its full-year growth forecast range.

The second quarter contraction was slightly smaller than the 3.4% decline seen in the government's advance estimate on a seasonally adjusted and annualised quarter-on-quarter basis, but was larger than the 2.9% fall forecast in a Reuters poll.

The city-state's annual gross domestic product expanded 0.1% in April-June from a year earlier, in line with an advance estimate of 0.1%. The poll had forecast growth of 0.2%.