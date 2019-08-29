Quantcast

Singapore kicks off digital banks application process, unveils rules

By Reuters

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank kicked off on Thursday the application process for up to five new digital bank licences and issued detailed guidelines for potential contenders.

The entry of new players could lead to the biggest shake-up in two decades in a market dominated by local banks DBS Group Holdings Ltd , Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank Ltd .

"The new digital bank licences, which will be extended to non-bank players, will ensure that Singapore's banking sector continues to be resilient, competitive and vibrant," the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement.

The MAS plans to issue licences for up to two full digital banks and up to three digital wholesale banks.

"Digital full banks will be allowed to take deposits from and provide a wide range of financial services to retail and non-retail customer segments, while digital wholesale banks will be permitted to serve small and medium enterprises and other non-retail segments," the MAS said.





