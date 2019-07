Reuters





SINGAPORE, July 17 (Reuters) - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) in June fell more than expected from a year earlier as electronics shipments dropped sharply, official data showed on Wednesday.

Exports in June fell 17.3%, the fourth month of year-on-year decline, data from the trade agency Enterprise Singapore showed, slowing from the revised 16.3 decline the month before.

This was worse than the 9.9% contraction predicted by 10 economists in a Reuters poll.