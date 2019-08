Reuters





SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's July industrial production dropped 0.4% year-on-year, data showed on Monday, but the fall was much narrower than economists' forecast.

That compares with a revised 8.1% contraction in June, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. The median forecast in a Reuters survey predicted a 4.9% drop for July.

Electronics output contracted 0.9% in July on a year-on-year basis, narrowing from an 18.2% drop in the previous month.