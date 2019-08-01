Singapore banks brace for slowdown after strong Q2 results

Reuters





By Anshuman Daga

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Singapore'sOversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd reported steady earnings and profit jumped at United Overseas Bank in the second quarter, with improved margins and loan growth providing support in a slowing economy.

Analysts however expect Singapore banks' performance to weaken as a decline in interest rates and the faltering economy put pressure on the sector's profit and revenue growth after three strong years.

Singapore's economy grew at its slowest annual pace in a decade in the second quarter due to a drop in manufacturing output and exports.

OCBC's results came after Singapore's biggest bank, DBS Group Holdings Ltd , beat market estimates earlier this week as it benefited from rising interest rates, although a subsequent reversal in rate moves has clouded its outlook.

Net profit at OCBC, the city-state's second-biggest listed lender, came in at S$1.22 billion ($886 million) in the three months ended June, versus S$1.21 billion a year ago.

This compared with an average profit estimate of S$1.29 billion from two analysts, according to data from Refinitiv. OCBC's net interest income grew 10 percent to a new high of S$1.59 billion and net interest margin rose 12 basis points to 1.79 percent.

The results were impacted by a 26% fall in life insurance profit from its insurance subsidiary attributed to a decline in the discount rate used to value long-term insurance contract liabilities, OCBC said.

It said loan growth was sustained and fee income rose quarter-on-quarter, led by higher wealth-management fees, with its private banking assets under management growing to a record.

Smaller peer United Overseas Bank's net profit advanced 8% to S$1.17 billion, supported by an improvement in both interest and non-interest income, the bank said.

UOB and OCBC reported strong loan growth for the first half.

($1 = 1.3769 Singapore dollars)