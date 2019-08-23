Quantcast

Sinclair completes purchase of divested Fox Regional Sports Networks

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc on Friday completed a $9.6 billion deal to acquire Fox's 22 regional sports networks after the U.S. Justice Department gave its consent.

The networks were acquired by Walt Disney Co earlier this year as part of its acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc but the Justice Department required the divestiture of the regional networks. The networks have exclusive local rights to 14 Major League Baseball, 16 National Basketball Association, and 12 National Hockey League teams.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc on Friday completed a $9.6 billion deal to acquire Fox's 22 regional sports networks after the U.S. Justice Department gave its consent.

The networks were acquired by Walt Disney Co earlier this year as part of its acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc but the Justice Department required the divestiture of the regional networks. The networks have exclusive local rights to 14 Major League Baseball, 16 National Basketball Association, and 12 National Hockey League teams.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Technology
Referenced Symbols: DIS ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar