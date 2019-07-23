Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 24, 2019

Simulations Plus, Inc. ( SLP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that SLP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.87, the dividend yield is .69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLP was $34.87, representing a -3.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.20 and a 102.97% increase over the 52 week low of $17.18.

SLP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ) and Infosys Limited ( INFY ). SLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.44. Zacks Investment Research reports SLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -8%, compared to an industry average of 5.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.