Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 02, 2019

Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. ( SSD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SSD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $66.46, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSD was $66.46, representing a -15.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.36 and a 34.15% increase over the 52 week low of $49.54.

SSD is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). SSD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.73. Zacks Investment Research reports SSD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.52%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SSD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.