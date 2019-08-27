Simple math suggests huge opioid hit for pharma

Reuters





By Robert Cyran

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investor relief from the pain of opioid lawsuits may be short-lived. Traders boosted Johnson & Johnson stock by more than 3% at one stage on Tuesday morning after an Oklahoma judge ordered the $346 billion firm to pay $572 million for its part in fomenting Americans' addiction to painkillers. That's less than many observers had penciled in. Yet the optimism looks misplaced.

Other companies have settled in Oklahoma, but J&J went to trial. The judge decided the state met the burden of proving J&J created a public nuisance. The company said it will appeal, but the initial court finding makes it hard to dismiss this relatively novel legal idea. The odds of big payouts in other cases are now shorter.

In Oklahoma alone, the hit to pharma firms to date is now approaching $1 billion. Back-of-the-envelope math based on the state's 1% of the U.S. population suggests total opioid-related settlements of perhaps $100 billion across the United States. By comparison, the deal reached by states with tobacco companies in 1998 has since seen them pay out a total of more than $130 billion, according to the National Association of Attorneys General.

With opioids, firms that misleadingly marketed branded pills face bigger consequences than those that distributed or sold generic pills, based on the size of settlements and damages so far. That said, while J&J can survive large payouts, smaller firms like Mallinckrodt and Endo International could be crippled even by modest ones.

The eventual figure may be far larger - or smaller. Most of the 2,500 or so lawsuits by local governments are consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio. Small municipalities have less leverage and more need for cash, so they may settle quickly for less. These cases will also be tried by juries, though, which sometimes means bigger awards. Add it all together and the market is still probably underestimating the corporate pain to come.

CONTEXT NEWS

- A judge in Oklahoma ruled on Aug. 26 that Johnson & Johnson was liable for its part in fueling America's opioid epidemic and ordered it to pay $572 million. The drugmaker said it would appeal the decision.

- The state had sought up to $17 billion, claiming the company downplayed the risk of addiction in the marketing and promotion of opioids.

- In March, Purdue Pharma and members of the Sackler family reached a $270 million settlement to resolve a suit brought by the state of Oklahoma. In May, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries agreed to pay $85 million in the same state.

- There are about 2,500 opioid lawsuits nationally with about 2,000 cases, mainly brought by local governments, consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio. The first federal trial, involving two Ohio counties, begins in October.