Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Simon Property Group, Inc. ( SPG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $2.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.44% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $155.36, the dividend yield is 5.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPG was $155.36, representing a -18.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $191.49 and a 3.02% increase over the 52 week low of $150.80.

SPG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). SPG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.48. Zacks Investment Research reports SPG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.91%, compared to an industry average of -3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SPG as a top-10 holding:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF ( SCHH )

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF ( RWR )

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLRE )

iShares Trust ( ICF )

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund ( FRI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLRE with an increase of 6.92% over the last 100 days. SCHH has the highest percent weighting of SPG at 6.79%.