SIMO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.24, changing hands as low as $36.51 per share. Silicon Motion Technology Corp shares are currently trading off about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SIMO's low point in its 52 week range is $31.73 per share, with $61.85 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $37.38.
