Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Simmons First National Corporation ( SFNC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SFNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SFNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.18, the dividend yield is 2.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SFNC was $25.18, representing a -21.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.20 and a 14.04% increase over the 52 week low of $22.08.

SFNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). SFNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.28. Zacks Investment Research reports SFNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.46%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SFNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.