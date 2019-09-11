Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. ( SAMG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SAMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SAMG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.98, the dividend yield is 4.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAMG was $12.98, representing a -19.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.05 and a 8.17% increase over the 52 week low of $12.

SAMG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) and KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ). SAMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.03.

