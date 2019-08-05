Quantcast

Silver is Up, Bio Slips: Index Monthly Performance Report - July 2019

In July, the Nasdaq Commodity Silver ER Index climbed +6.9%, and the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index slipped -3.1%.

