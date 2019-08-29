Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Silgan Holdings Inc. ( SLGN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SLGN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SLGN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.38, the dividend yield is 1.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLGN was $29.38, representing a -7.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.69 and a 32.1% increase over the 52 week low of $22.24.

SLGN is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation ( KMB ) and Ball Corporation ( BLL ). SLGN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.8. Zacks Investment Research reports SLGN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.56%, compared to an industry average of -2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLGN Dividend History page.