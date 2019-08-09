Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of MLPX

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF ( MLPX ) shows an impressive 20.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB), which makes up 9.99% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF ( MLPX
), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,898,679 worth of WMB, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WMB:
WMB - last trade: $24.03 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/20/2019
|Stephen I. Chazen
|Director
|10,000
|$27.33
|$273,275
|08/05/2019
|Stephen I. Chazen
|Director
|10,000
|$23.93
|$239,300
|08/07/2019
|John D. Chandler
|Sr. Vice President & CFO
|10,000
|$23.24
|$232,396
|08/07/2019
|Alan S. Armstrong
|President & CEO
|10,000
|$23.47
|$234,653
And Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), the #5 largest holding among components of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF ( MLPX
), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,497,076 worth of KMI, which represents approximately 9.48% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KMI is detailed in the table below:
KMI - last trade: $20.37 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/07/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|400,000
|$17.98
|$7,194,000
|02/08/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|114,932
|$17.83
|$2,048,950
|02/12/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|200,000
|$18.39
|$3,678,860
|02/15/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|200,000
|$18.93
|$3,785,680
|02/19/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|19,112
|$18.79
|$359,143
|02/21/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|300,000
|$19.15
|$5,745,120
|02/25/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|300,000
|$19.29
|$5,786,310
|02/26/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|300,000
|$19.33
|$5,800,080
|02/28/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|300,000
|$19.23
|$5,768,100
|03/01/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|76,836
|$19.30
|$1,482,927
|03/04/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|200,000
|$19.61
|$3,922,500
|03/05/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|11,900
|$19.70
|$234,418
|03/08/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|300,000
|$19.66
|$5,897,550
|03/12/2019
|Deborah Macdonald
|Director
|2,500
|$19.89
|$49,737
|03/25/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|44,100
|$19.75
|$870,900
|03/28/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|175,000
|$19.74
|$3,455,200
|04/09/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|175,000
|$19.74
|$3,454,850
|04/11/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|200
|$19.75
|$3,950
|04/15/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|175,000
|$19.75
|$3,456,250
|04/16/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|152,639
|$19.75
|$3,014,300
|04/17/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|175,000
|$19.75
|$3,456,040
|04/18/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|175,000
|$19.64
|$3,437,035
|04/23/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|29,622
|$19.90
|$589,475
|04/29/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|200,000
|$19.89
|$3,977,900
|05/02/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|400,000
|$19.53
|$7,812,120
|05/06/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|200,000
|$19.47
|$3,894,020
|05/10/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|177,542
|$19.43
|$3,449,091
|05/13/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|300,000
|$19.53
|$5,858,610
|05/29/2019
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|300,000
|$19.68
|$5,903,910
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »