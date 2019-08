Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of MLPX

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF ( MLPX ) shows an impressive 20.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

WMB - last trade: $24.03 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/20/2019 Stephen I. Chazen Director 10,000 $27.33 $273,275 08/05/2019 Stephen I. Chazen Director 10,000 $23.93 $239,300 08/07/2019 John D. Chandler Sr. Vice President & CFO 10,000 $23.24 $232,396 08/07/2019 Alan S. Armstrong President & CEO 10,000 $23.47 $234,653

Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB), which makes up 9.99% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF ( MLPX ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,898,679 worth of WMB, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WMB:

KMI - last trade: $20.37 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/07/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 400,000 $17.98 $7,194,000 02/08/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 114,932 $17.83 $2,048,950 02/12/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 200,000 $18.39 $3,678,860 02/15/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 200,000 $18.93 $3,785,680 02/19/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 19,112 $18.79 $359,143 02/21/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $19.15 $5,745,120 02/25/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $19.29 $5,786,310 02/26/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $19.33 $5,800,080 02/28/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $19.23 $5,768,100 03/01/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 76,836 $19.30 $1,482,927 03/04/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 200,000 $19.61 $3,922,500 03/05/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 11,900 $19.70 $234,418 03/08/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $19.66 $5,897,550 03/12/2019 Deborah Macdonald Director 2,500 $19.89 $49,737 03/25/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 44,100 $19.75 $870,900 03/28/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 175,000 $19.74 $3,455,200 04/09/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 175,000 $19.74 $3,454,850 04/11/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 200 $19.75 $3,950 04/15/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 175,000 $19.75 $3,456,250 04/16/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 152,639 $19.75 $3,014,300 04/17/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 175,000 $19.75 $3,456,040 04/18/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 175,000 $19.64 $3,437,035 04/23/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 29,622 $19.90 $589,475 04/29/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 200,000 $19.89 $3,977,900 05/02/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 400,000 $19.53 $7,812,120 05/06/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 200,000 $19.47 $3,894,020 05/10/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 177,542 $19.43 $3,449,091 05/13/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $19.53 $5,858,610 05/29/2019 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $19.68 $5,903,910

And Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), the #5 largest holding among components of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF ( MLPX ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,497,076 worth of KMI, which represents approximately 9.48% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KMI is detailed in the table below:

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »