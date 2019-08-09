Quantcast

Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of MLPX

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF ( MLPX ) shows an impressive 20.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB), which makes up 9.99% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF ( MLPX ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,898,679 worth of WMB, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WMB:

WMB - last trade: $24.03 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
05/20/2019Stephen I. ChazenDirector10,000$27.33$273,275
08/05/2019Stephen I. ChazenDirector10,000$23.93$239,300
08/07/2019John D. ChandlerSr. Vice President & CFO10,000$23.24$232,396
08/07/2019Alan S. ArmstrongPresident & CEO10,000$23.47$234,653

And Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), the #5 largest holding among components of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF ( MLPX ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,497,076 worth of KMI, which represents approximately 9.48% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KMI is detailed in the table below:

KMI - last trade: $20.37 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
02/07/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman400,000$17.98$7,194,000
02/08/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman114,932$17.83$2,048,950
02/12/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman200,000$18.39$3,678,860
02/15/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman200,000$18.93$3,785,680
02/19/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman19,112$18.79$359,143
02/21/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman300,000$19.15$5,745,120
02/25/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman300,000$19.29$5,786,310
02/26/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman300,000$19.33$5,800,080
02/28/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman300,000$19.23$5,768,100
03/01/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman76,836$19.30$1,482,927
03/04/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman200,000$19.61$3,922,500
03/05/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman11,900$19.70$234,418
03/08/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman300,000$19.66$5,897,550
03/12/2019Deborah MacdonaldDirector2,500$19.89$49,737
03/25/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman44,100$19.75$870,900
03/28/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman175,000$19.74$3,455,200
04/09/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman175,000$19.74$3,454,850
04/11/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman200$19.75$3,950
04/15/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman175,000$19.75$3,456,250
04/16/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman152,639$19.75$3,014,300
04/17/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman175,000$19.75$3,456,040
04/18/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman175,000$19.64$3,437,035
04/23/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman29,622$19.90$589,475
04/29/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman200,000$19.89$3,977,900
05/02/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman400,000$19.53$7,812,120
05/06/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman200,000$19.47$3,894,020
05/10/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman177,542$19.43$3,449,091
05/13/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman300,000$19.53$5,858,610
05/29/2019Richard D. KinderExecutive Chairman300,000$19.68$5,903,910

