Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DTN

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund ( DTN ) shows an impressive 23.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Baker Hughes, A GE Company (Symbol: BHGE), which makes up 0.92% of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund ( DTN ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,990,185 worth of BHGE, making it the #58 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BHGE:

BHGE - last trade: $21.42 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/15/2019 Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President and CEO 15,000 $20.61 $309,081
08/15/2019 Gregory L. Ebel Director 5,000 $20.85 $104,231
08/16/2019 John G. Rice Director 10,000 $20.75 $207,500

