Significant Insider Buying Registered in Holdings of DTN

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund ( DTN ) shows an impressive 23.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Baker Hughes, A GE Company (Symbol: BHGE), which makes up 0.92% of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund ( DTN
), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,990,185 worth of BHGE, making it the #58 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BHGE:
BHGE - last trade: $21.42 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/15/2019
|Lorenzo Simonelli
|Chairman, President and CEO
|15,000
|$20.61
|$309,081
|08/15/2019
|Gregory L. Ebel
|Director
|5,000
|$20.85
|$104,231
|08/16/2019
|John G. Rice
|Director
|10,000
|$20.75
|$207,500
