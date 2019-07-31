Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

Signet Jewelers Limited ( SIG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SIG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.09, the dividend yield is 8.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SIG was $18.09, representing a -74.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.07 and a 11.32% increase over the 52 week low of $16.25.

SIG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Tiffany & Co. ( TIF ) and Central Garden & Pet Company ( CENT ). SIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.9. Zacks Investment Research reports SIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -18.01%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

