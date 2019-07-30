Signature Bank (SBNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

Signature Bank ( SBNY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SBNY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SBNY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $126.64, the dividend yield is 1.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBNY was $126.64, representing a -8.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $137.94 and a 28.52% increase over the 52 week low of $98.54.

SBNY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). SBNY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.15. Zacks Investment Research reports SBNY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.24%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBNY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SBNY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SBNY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF ( KBWR )

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF ( KRE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an decrease of -0.54% over the last 100 days. KBWR has the highest percent weighting of SBNY at 3.8%.