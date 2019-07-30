Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

Sierra Bancorp ( BSRR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BSRR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.83, the dividend yield is 2.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSRR was $25.83, representing a -17.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.19 and a 13.91% increase over the 52 week low of $22.68.

BSRR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). BSRR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.12. Zacks Investment Research reports BSRR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 16.84%, compared to an industry average of 6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSRR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.