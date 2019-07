Reuters





July 23 (Reuters) - Germany'sSiemens will supply and install equipment for two converter stations as part of the Viking Link project, Britain'sNational Grid and Energinet of Denmark announced on Tuesday.

The Siemens contracts have a combined value of 1.1 billion euros$1.23 billion, National Grid said in a (graphic).

The two converter stations will be built in Lincolnshire, England, and Revsing, Denmark.

($1 = 0.8945 euros)

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy