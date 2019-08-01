Quantcast

Siemens says industrial environment has deteriorated

By Reuters

MUNICH, Germany, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Siemens said it was seeing a weaker environment in many of its key markets as the German industrial company on Thursday reported a 6% drop in profit during its third quarter.

The trains to turbines maker reported net profit of 1.14 billion euros ($1.26 billion) for its third quarter, down from 1.21 billion euros a year earlier and missing analyst expectations of 1.18 billion euros in a poll compiled by the company.

Despite the downturn, which particularly hit its industrial business - making products like factory controllers for automative companies - Siemens confirmed its full year outlook "even though it becomes more challenging to achieve our expectation of moderate growth revenue, net of currency translation and portfolio effects."

