Siemens Healthineers buys Corindus Vascular Robotics for $1.1 billion

By Reuters

Reuters


FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Germany'sSiemens Healthineers is buying Corindus Vascular Robotics of the U.S. for $1.1 billion, the companies announced on Thursday.

Siemens Healthineers is buying Corindus, which develops and produces robotic systems for minimally invasive vascular therapy procedures, for $4.28 per Corindus share, above the $2.42 closing price of Corindus on Wednesday.

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy
Referenced Symbols: CVRS


