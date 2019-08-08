Siemens Healthineers buys Corindus Vascular Robotics for $1.1 billion

Reuters





FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Germany'sSiemens Healthineers is buying Corindus Vascular Robotics of the U.S. for $1.1 billion, the companies announced on Thursday.

Siemens Healthineers is buying Corindus, which develops and produces robotic systems for minimally invasive vascular therapy procedures, for $4.28 per Corindus share, above the $2.42 closing price of Corindus on Wednesday.

