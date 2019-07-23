Reuters

CORRECTED-Siemens among suppliers chosen for UK-Denmark power link



July 23 (Reuters) - Germany'sSiemens will supply and install equipment for two converter stations as part of the Viking Link project, Britain'sNational Grid and Energinet of Denmark announced on Tuesday.

They said the project would consist of two parallel high voltage direct current cables to be made and installed by Prysmian Powerlink and NKT HV Cables AB.

The contracts for the companies have a combined value of 1.1 billion euros$1.23 billion, National Grid said in a (graphic).

Viking Link will be the first subsea electricity inter-connector between Britain and Denmark and have the capacity to power 1.5 million homes.

($1 = 0.8945 euros)