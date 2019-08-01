By Michael Foster

ThereaEURtms an intriguing trend showing up in second-quarter earnings. And today IaEURtmll show you how you can jump on it with a cheap closed-end fund ( CEF ) aEUR"IaEURtmm talking a 16% discount here.

Then thereaEURtms the dividend: a aEURoehiddenaEUR 9.7% yield. IaEURtmll say more about that shortly.

This trend might sound boring at first, but itaEURtms crucial, because it proves that most folks have the wrong idea about the markets: they should be buying instead of fretting over interest rates, the next recession or other headline-driven fears.

But now more than ever, itaEURtms where you buy thataEURtms important. And the overlooked trend IaEURtmve discovered proves that you need look no further than our own backyard: in the USA.

Buying American Pays OffA

The truth is, companies that rely on the US for the bulk of their sales are beating other, more global, firms.

Second-quarter earnings that have been reported so far tell us that S&P 500 companies with over half their sales coming out of America have seen their profits rise 3.2%. Meanwhile, companies dependent on revenue abroad saw their earnings fall 13.6%.

Meantime, revenue from the S&P 500 as a whole has risen 4%, on average, crushing expectations of 2.8% growth heading into the quarter. And three-quarters of S&P 500 firms have reported earnings per share above estimates.

So all that fear about an earnings recession you may have heard about? Now it looks like strong sales might pull up profits up to the point it might not happen at all.

But the takeaway is this: by focusing our buys on US-oriented companies, weaEURtmll put ourselves in a strong position for rising profits (and dividends, too).

How WeaEURtmll Tap American Strength for 9.7% Dividends, Big Upside

A great way to do this is through a bargain CEF focusing mainly on domestic demand.

Luckily, thereaEURtms one fund nicely set up to let us do just that: General American Investors Company ( GAM ), which trades at a 15.8% discount to NAV (the third-largest discount of any US equity CEF). The reason why is so silly that itaEURtms the perfect market inefficiency for us to capitalize on. IaEURtmll explain in a minute.

First, though, letaEURtms look at GAMaEURtms history, which is solid, with 10% annualized total returns over the last decade and relatively low volatility:

GAM Buyers Triple Their Money



GAMaEURtms portfolio is ideal for todayaEURtms market, with its top two holdings focused on the US consumer: retailer TJX Companies ( TJX ) and waste-manager Republic Services ( RSG ), which zero in on opposite ends of the product cycle, from purchase to disposal.

And with both companies getting almost all their sales in the US, GAM is clearly betting on the American consumer spending more than consumers elsewhere.

By the way, if these sound like old-economy companies to you, donaEURtmt worry: GAM also counts innovators like Amazon ( AMZN ) , Alphabet (GOOG) , Cisco (CSCO) and Microsoft (MSFT) among its top 10 holdings. Plus it also has a solid position in Warren BuffettaEURtms Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) , making this an attractive fund for diversified bets in growth and value companies while focusing on the strong American economy.

Which brings me back to the discount. If GAM is so good, why is it so cheap? Simple: dividend confusion.



Source: Google Finance

Look up GAM on Google Finance, Yahoo Finance or any other popular stock screener and youaEURtmll see a laughable yield of 0.82%. Since most CEF investors are income focused, this wonaEURtmt cut itaEUR"so they cut GAM out and quickly move on.

But that 0.82% yield is misleading. GAM has a low aEURoeordinaryaEUR dividend because it saves its capital for the end of the year, when it pays out a large special dividend.

Big Payouts for the Patient



If you held GAM to the end of last year, you got a dividend yield of 9.7%, based on its end-of-year market price. ThataEURtms a lot bigger than what Google Finance and Yahoo Finance are telling the masses, so itaEURtms no wonder GAM has such a huge discount.

ThataEURtms why, when it comes to CEFs (and any investments), it pays to look deeper. ItaEURtms how we uncover hidden gems like GAM, while other investors pass them buy.

