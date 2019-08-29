Quantcast

Sibanye-Stillwater hints at interest in AngloGold's Mponeng mine

By Reuters

Reuters


JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The chief executive of South African mining company Sibanye-Stillwater said on Thursday that the firm has a non-disclosure agreement with AngloGold Ashanti regarding AngloGold's Mponeng mine, suggesting Sibanye may be interested in the asset.

AngloGold said in May that it would review divestment options for its Mponeng mine and other South African assets to focus on higher returns elsewhere.

"Yes we are under confidentiality because we are part of that process," Neal Froneman said when asked by a reporter whether Sibanye-Stillwater is interested in acquiring the mine and whether it has a non-disclosure agreement.





This article appears in: Stocks , Economy , Technology , Oil , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar