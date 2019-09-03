SHYG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: SHYG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.19, changing hands as low as $46.16 per share. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SHYG's low point in its 52 week range is $43.84 per share, with $47.47 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $46.18.
