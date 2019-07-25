Quantcast

Show me the money: Chinese investment bank AMTD International sets terms for $172 million US IPO

By Renaissance Capital,

Shutterstock photo

AMTD International, a Hong Kong-based asset manager and investment bank, announced terms for its IPO on Thursday. The company also added Loop Capital Markets, MasterLink, and ViewTrade as bookrunners.

The Hong Kong, China-based company plans to raise $172 million by offering 20.8 million ADSs at a price range of $8.10 to $8.48. At the midpoint of the proposed range, AMTD International would command a market value of $1.9 billion.

AMTD International was founded in 2003 and booked $155 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol HKIB. AMTD Global Markets, Loop Capital Markets, MasterLink, Tiger Brokers and ViewTrade are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

