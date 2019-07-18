Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Technology - Software segment of the equity market, the Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/23/2005.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Software is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 7, placing it in top 44%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $516.38 M, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Software segment of the equity market. PSJ seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index before fees and expenses.

The index is comprised of stocks of software companies. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.63%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 81.40% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Telecom round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Synopsys Inc (SNPS) accounts for about 5.43% of total assets, followed by Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) and Oracle Corp (ORCL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 47.16% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 35.68% so far this year and is up about 22.97% in the last one year (as of 07/18/2019). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $68.31 and $101.23.

The ETF has a beta of 1.14 and standard deviation of 20.25% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 30 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, PSJ is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) tracks S&P Software & Services Select Industry Index and the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) tracks S&P North American Technology-Software Index. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has $257.34 M in assets, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has $2.83 B. XSW has an expense ratio of 0.35% and IGV charges 0.47%.

Bottom Line

